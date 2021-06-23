Cancel
Newton Daily News

Crooked numbers help L-S baseball rally past Hudson

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 8 days ago
HUDSON — Lynnville-Sully’s baseball team used two big innings to rally past Hudson during non-conference action on Tuesday night.

Owen Norrish homered, Bryce Richards had three hits and three RBIs and Corder Noun Harder reached base five times during the Hawks’ 13-7 road victory.

Hudson led 3-0 after two innings but L-S plated six runs in both the third and sixth innings to rally and eventually pull away. It was 7-4 after four innings.

The Hawks (12-8) cranked out 14 hits. Both teams committed two errors.

Richards had one walk, two runs and one steal to go with his team-best three hits and three RBIs.

Noun Harder had two hits, two runs, one RBI, one walk, two hit by pitches and two stolen bases. One of his hits was a double.

Norrish finished with two hits, including the homer, two runs, two RBIs and one walk, Braden Alberts chipped in two hits, two runs and one hit by pitch and Mason Jansen tallied two hits and one RBI.

Conner Maston did not get a hit but walked once, was hit by one pitch, scored one run and had two RBIs. Blake Rea had one hit, two walks and one run, Caleb Rea doubled and walked once, Lannon Montgomery finished with one hit and one RBI and Carter Dunsbergen was hit by a pitch and scored one run.

L-S drew seven walks and was hit by five pitches in the win.

Montgomery started on the mound and got the win after throwing the first 4 1/3 innings. He allowed six runs — four earned — on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Alberts pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run on two hits with one walk.

Hudson (9-7) scored four runs in the first three innings but was held to two runs in the final four innings. The Pirates finished with six hits.

Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
258
Followers
117
Post
17K+
Views
Media Account for Newton Daily News

#Pirates#Baseball Team#Corder Noun#Hawks#L S
