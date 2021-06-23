Jeff Gordon Leaving Fox Sports Job to Be Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman
Jeff Gordon is leaving broadcasting for a full-time executive role at Hendrick Motorsports, the company announced Wednesday. Gordon, who has been part of Fox Sports' NASCAR telecasts since his retirement as a driver after the 2015 season, will continue in the booth for the remainder of 2021. Afterward, he will serve as vice chairman and rank behind only owner Rick Hendrick in the Hendrick Motorsports hierarchy.bleacherreport.com