Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Jeff Gordon Leaving Fox Sports Job to Be Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman

By Tyler Conway, jtylerconway
Bleacher Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Gordon is leaving broadcasting for a full-time executive role at Hendrick Motorsports, the company announced Wednesday. Gordon, who has been part of Fox Sports' NASCAR telecasts since his retirement as a driver after the 2015 season, will continue in the booth for the remainder of 2021. Afterward, he will serve as vice chairman and rank behind only owner Rick Hendrick in the Hendrick Motorsports hierarchy.

bleacherreport.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Richard Petty
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Rick Hendrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Chairman#Fox Sports Job#Fox Sports#Nascar Hall Of Fame#Hms#Daytona#The Coca Cola 600
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesThe Sun US

What is Jeff Gordon’s net worth?

JEFF Gordon is one of NASCAR's most famous drivers. Gordon, 49, has made his career by being a race car driver in NASCAR. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gordon's net worth is an estimated $200 million. From racing alone, he has made an estimated $500 million in winnings and endorsements...
Carscorvetteactioncenter.com

You Could Own Jeff Gordon’s Personal 2009 Corvette ZR1

With only 835 miles on the odometer, Jeff Gordon’s 2009 Corvette ZR1 in Cyber Gray Metallic is up for grabs. If you’re a die hard NASCAR fan and Jeff Gordon is your idol, then you could place the winning bid for his Cyber Gray Metallic 2009 Corvette ZR1 that’s currently up for auction on the Bring a Trailer website.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Ray Evernham On Why Jeff Gordon's New Role Benefits Both NASCAR and Hendrick

Hendrick last week named Jeff Gordon to become vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports—essentially the second-in-command to team owner Rick Hendrick. Ray Evernham, who was Gordon’s crew chief from 1993 through most of the 1999 season. Together, the pair combined to earn three of Gordon’s four NASCAR Cup championships, as well...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Jeff Gordon out at Fox, moving to new role for 2022

After six years in the Fox NASCAR broadcast booth, four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is taking on a new role in 2022. NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon will not return to the Fox NASCAR broadcast booth for the 2022 season, as he has decided to become the second-ranking member of Hendrick Motorsports to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick.
Motorsportsmrn.com

Gordon leaves door open for Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports made bombshell news last week by outlining their plan for succession, tapping four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to the role of vice chairman. Might another multi-time champ with close ties to the organization be next in line for a management role?. Gordon met the media before Sunday’s Explore...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Is Kyle Busch really just going to leave?

Kyle Busch could secure his 100th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway. But is he really going to “retire”?. He has probably said it more than 100 times by now: when he hits 100 career NASCAR Xfinity Series victories, Kyle Busch is set to retire from NASCAR’s second highest level of competition.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Reunited with Jimmie Johnson in sports cars, Chad Knaus ‘tremendously enjoys’ new racing

Chad Knaus loves sports cars so much, he stayed up for 42 consecutive hours in January at his first Rolex 24 at Daytona and giddily posted constant social media updates. But as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship became a significant part of his professional existence this year, Knaus has downsized his commitment to cool cars on the personal side. The former owner of a supercharged Z06 Corvette recently sold a Porsche C4S and had his eye on an electric four-door Porsche that Jeff Gordon has been driving – until reality prevailed.
MotorsportsPopculture

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Teases How 'Lost Speedways' Is a 'Better Quality Show' (Exclusive)

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s unique docu-series exploring great racing cathedrals of the past, Lost Speedways is officially back on Peacock Thursday, July 1. While the first season was a big hit, Earnhardt is confident Season 2 will not disappoint fans and viewers. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Earnhardt, who teased why the upcoming season of Lost Speedways is something everyone needs to see.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

SRX TV Ratings: June 2021 (Eldora Speedway)

SRX Series tv numbers from Eldora Speedway; Every SRX race in 2021. The Superstar Racing Experience is a brand new racing series. It was developed by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham to showcase short track racing to a national audience. View the Eldora Speedway tv ratings below. The series features...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR team losing their charter after 2021

The charter that Trackhouse Racing Team use to field the #99 Chevrolet has been sold by Spire Motorsports to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Late last year, former NASCAR driver Justin Marks announced the creation of Trackhouse Racing Team for the 2021 Cup Series season, and the team confirmed Daniel Suarez as the first driver of the #99 Chevrolet. They later announced Grammy Award-winning musical artist Pitbull as a team partner.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Road America entry lists for Cup, Xfinity

NASCAR has released the entry lists for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity races at Road America. This marks the first time the Cup Series has raced at Road America since 1956. Cup: Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC) Forty cars...
MusicPosted by
Speedway Digest

NASCAR's Kyle Petty Announces New Primetime TV Show

Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty is a new primetime series on Circle hosted by former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty who takes you on a trip to visit with notable athletes, musicians, actors and personalities in the place they call home. Along the way, each guest showcases a vehicle that has...
Indianapolis, INJalopnik

Chip Ganassi Racing Will Leave NASCAR At The End Of 2021

Chip Ganassi Racing, with split headquarters in Concord, North Carolina and Indianapolis, Indiana, has grown since its founding in 1990 to become one of the heaviest hitters in American motorsport. The team currently fields cars in IndyCar, IMSA, Extreme E, and NASCAR Cup. At the end of this season, however, the NASCAR operations will be sold off to Trackhouse Racing. If you’re not familiar with Trackhouse, the team debuted this season as a joint venture between racer Justin Marks and Grammy-winning artist Armando Christian “Mr. Worldwide” “Pitbull” Perez.
Lebanon, TNfox44news.com

Larson romps to yet another victory for Hendrick Motorsports

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson won his fourth race in seven days then finally headed home to sleep in his own bed. The busiest driver in motorsports won againSunday in the Cup debut at Nashville Superspeedway, where Larson drove to NASCAR’s victory lane for the fourth consecutive week. Sandwiched...