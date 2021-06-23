Class of 2022 Standouts from the BCAT Hoops Tennessee Team Camp

The atmosphere was electric as college coaches from every level were out in force at the BCAT Hoops Tennessee Team Camp held in Memphis. Several sites housed the action as I made my way to spacious Briarcrest Christian to take in two days of top notch competition. I have chosen 15 players from the Classes of 2022 and 2023 for this Hoop Seen discussion. This will be followed with a 10 pack player synopsis for the vaunted Class of 2024. Players will be listed in alphabetical order. Let the games begin.