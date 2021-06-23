Cancel
Cornell Professor Files South Florida Defamation Suit Over Crypto Analyst's YouTube Video

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoche Cyrulnik Freedman filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Cornell University professor Emin Gün Sirer. The suit targets cryptocurrency analyst Emre Aksoy for accusing Sirer of being a member of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization on his YouTube channel, Kripto Emre. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-22280, Sirer v. Aksoy.

