Conservations remains focus

It is deja-vu all over again! I recall the water conservation efforts in California in 1977. Then it was due to drought (but aren’t we also currently in a drought?), now we are being asked to reduce water use due to a chlorine shortage. Low-flow toilets and shower heads, letting lawns go were some of the measures taken. But the one I remember most vividly had to do with limiting the flushing of toilets with the phrase, “if it is yellow, let it mellow; if brown, flush it down.” Perhaps now water conservation efforts could begin with every individual in the area pledging to cease watering their sidewalks.