Ever wonder why we hear so much talk about heaven, but hardly anyone ever mentions hell? Hell is probably a place we do not want to think about, much less talk about. The bible teaches that hell is a real place and will last just as long as heaven, that is forever (Matt. 25:46). Jesus warns us “And fear not them that can kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul, but rather fear Him who is able to destroy both body and soul in hell” (Matt. 10:28). Here Jesus is using the fear of hell as a motivation for doing right. While I would be the first to admit that fear should not be our main reason to submit to the Lord, it is a real reason to think about when we ponder where we want to spend eternity. In this present world we live in, most seem to think that no one should be punished for anything they do, no matter how reprehensible or horrific the crime may be. Anyone can be rehabilitated and returned to society, they claim. Hell was not meant to rehabilitate anyone, it was prepared to punish the devil and his angels and will last forever (Matt. 25:41). Some will say, how can a loving God send anyone to hell? God does not send anyone to hell, they do that by their own actions and choices. God wants everyone to know His truth and be saved (I Tim. 2:4). God’s grace has been extended to all men and He sent His only begotten Son to die that we all might be saved (Titus 2:11). God is our creator and He rightly demands that we keep His commandments, or there will be everlasting punishment from His presence (II Thess. 1:6-9). God is light and we as His children should always strive to walk in His light (I John 1:5-7). By sharp contrast hell is described as darkness and outer darkness where God is not (Matt. 22:13). Heaven is a place of victory where those who overcome evil will triumph and inherit all the blessings of God (Rev. 21:7). Hell is described as a place of ultimate failure populated by the lowest of human kind, to burn in the lake of fire, which is the second death (Rev. 21:8). The apostle Paul writes that fornicators, thieves, drunkards, extortioners, homosexuals, idolaters, and a few others that I don’t even know what they are, will not inherit the kingdom of God. That only leaves one place for such to go, hell (I Cor. 6:9-11). It is worthy of note that those who refuse to serve the Lord will be a part of that despicable lot in hell. Heaven will be a place where God is and the grandeur of His creation will last forever. Hell, on the other hand, will be a place where God will not be, a place of agony and anguish. Remember there are but two choices, we will either spend eternity in heaven or in hell. Hell can easily be avoided by making the right decisions and keeping God’s commandments while we live on this earth. However most will refuse to do so, thus choosing the broad gate that leads to destruction (Matt. 7:13). An old question often asked, “What is better than heaven or worse than hell?” The answer of course is to take someone with you. May we all strive for heaven and take as many with us as possible.