The Biden administration is looking to win over Colorado environmental activists as it seeks to build support for the climate provisions in a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.What's happening: U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will travel to Denver today and hold a private meeting with leaders from a handful of environmental organizations, as well as top aides to Gov. Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock, Axios Denver has learned.Why it matters: The visit comes as the White House faces growing pressure from environmentalists and Democratic lawmakers who consider the infrastructure plan weak on climate change, Axios' Ben Geman writes.Details: Granholm wants...