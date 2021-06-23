A lesson in shark dissection

A taxidermy tope shark, A taxidermy tope shark, early 20th century, mounted in a seascape and in a perspex case, 153cm wide 31cm deep 54cm high This early 20th century taxidermy is of a school shark, or tope, which is a species of shark from the Triakidae family. Tope are slim yet powerful, and inhabit sub-tropical and temperate waters around the world. Its conservation status is 'vulnerable', which means its population is decreasing, but is not at risk. Tope sharks can grow up to 2m in length, and this example is 1.5m long. The original fish skin has been meticulously restored, repairing cracks around exposed areas such as the nose, gills and tail, the eyes have been replaced, more suitable for this style of taxidermy, and misshapen fins reshaped. The stand has been reinforced and reimagined as a seascape, giving the impression of weightlessness, and housed in a perspex case, making a unique centrepiece for the home.