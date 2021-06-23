A lesson in shark dissection

At the June 22 Town Council Meeting, Seabrook Island Town Administrator Joe Cronin recounted a shark bite incident from June 6 at approximately 8 p.m. Beach patrol reported that the victim was a teenage girl who was taken to the hospital via ambulance. Since the incident happened at 8 p.m. right when beach patrol ends for the day, there weren’t any officers on duty except for one officer who hadn’t left yet. The officer was alerted by County Public Safety when beachgoers called 911. Cronin reported that the injury suffered by the young girl was consistent with a shark bite. “It was an exploratory bite,” Cronin said. “Almost like a catch and release since sharks will often bite and then let go when they aren’t sure if it is something for them to eat or not.” Cronin said that after the incident, information was submitted to the website and on their social media channels in order to get the word out. Cronin also took the opportunity at the Town Council meeting to remind the public about some recommended steps by experts to minimize the chance of a shark encounter.