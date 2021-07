SAN DIEGO – There are plenty of soft landing spots for a competitive return, but the U.S. Open wouldn’t crack the top 1,000. This stress-fest can shatter the psyche of the most serene player. It can push even the world’s best to the breaking point. And so we wondered: What would the Open possibly do to a guy with an erratic driver, zero confidence and a spirit so battered that he’s returning from a two-month break?