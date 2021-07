Ming-Na Wen is currently a major part of the Star Wars world, playing Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The star even recently wrapped filming on The Book of Boba Fett, which was teased in the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian's second season finale. However, before she was known for Star Wars, Wen was starring as Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, which came to an end last year. ComicBook.com recently got the chance to chat with Wen, and we spoke about the epic Agents of SHIELD finale and asked Wen if there's a chance she'll play May again. During the chat, she revealed the iconic "The Cavalry" line from the series finale was her idea.