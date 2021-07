Inter Miami CF hope to locate their offense on Saturday when they return from the three-week international break against D.C. United at Washington D.C. Inter Miami CF (2-4-2, 8 points) dropped a 3-0 decision to D.C. United (3-5-0, 9 points) on May 29, marking the club's second straight shutout loss and fourth time in six outings that it had been kept off the scoreboard. In addition, Miami has allowed eight goals in the last four matches.