Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Sits versus lefty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead homer in a four-run seventh inning and the New York Yankees pulled off a wacky triple play in an 8-4 win over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays. Stanton broke a 3-all tie with his 13th homer, an opposite-field, two-run shot off Anthony Castro. The triple play in the first inning marked the first time the storied Yankees franchise turned two in one year. Chris Gittens drove in three runs for New York, which swept the three-game series and finished 5-3 on its road trip. Chad Green was the winning pitcher. Reese McGuire had three hits and Santiago Espinal scored twice for Toronto, which has lost four straight and six of eight.