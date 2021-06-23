Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Sits versus lefty

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

McGuire is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins. The lefty-hitting McGuire will retreat to the bench with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the hill for Miami. Riley Adams, a right-handed hitter, will serve as Toronto's catcher while batting eighth.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Toronto's Reese McGuire catching on Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. McGuire will start behind the plate after Riley Adams was given a break against right-hander Dean Kremer. numberFire models project McGuire to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
MLBsemoball.com

McGuire hits 3 doubles as Ryu, Blue Jays beat Orioles 7-4

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance, leading Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Sunday. Toronto, which snapped a five-game skid by erasing a three-run deficit with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday on the way to a 10-7 victory, won in less stressful fashion in the series finale. The Blue Jays claimed their first set since sweeping two games from Miami on June 1-2 while also getting back to .500.
MLBWGRZ TV

Sanchez, Cole power Yankees past Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Gerrit Cole pitched eight effective innings, pinch-hitter Gary Sánchez connected for a two-run homer and Aroldis Chapman dodged trouble in the ninth as the New York Yankees held off the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2. Sánchez’s 10th homer of the season in the seventh gave the Yankees back-to-back wins behind key pinch hits, following Clint Frazier’s go-ahead double in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 6-5 victory. Chapman allowed hits to the first two batters in the ninth, putting runners at second and third, but escaped for his 14th save. Cole held the Blue Jays to four hits. Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio homered for Toronto, which has lost three straight and five of seven.
MLBThe Day

Yankees edge Blue Jays

Buffalo, N.Y. — Gerrit Cole pitched eight effective innings, pinch-hitter Gary Sánchez connected for a two-run homer and Aroldis Chapman dodged trouble in the ninth as the New York Yankees held off the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Wednesday night. Sánchez's 10th homer of the season in the seventh gave...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Parallels with the 2017 Jays Are Eerily Similar

The Toronto Blue Jays find themselves at 33-34 after being swept at their “home away from home” in Buffalo by the New York Yankees. They’ve had a tough stretch, going 4-9 in their last 13 games versus American League playoff contenders Houston, Chicago, Boston, and New York. The parallels with the 2017 Jays are very similar.
MLBWGRZ TV

Yanks turn triple play; Sweep Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead homer in a four-run seventh inning and the New York Yankees pulled off a wacky triple play in an 8-4 win over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays. Stanton broke a 3-all tie with his 13th homer, an opposite-field, two-run shot off Anthony Castro. The triple play in the first inning marked the first time the storied Yankees franchise turned two in one year. Chris Gittens drove in three runs for New York, which swept the three-game series and finished 5-3 on its road trip. Chad Green was the winning pitcher. Reese McGuire had three hits and Santiago Espinal scored twice for Toronto, which has lost four straight and six of eight.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Blue Jays lineups

The Orioles are back home tonight and trying to end an eight-game losing streak with Thomas Eshelman making his 2021 debut against the Blue Jays. Eshelman had his contract selected today from Triple-A Norfolk, with Bruce Zimmermann placed on the 10-day injured list with left biceps tendinitis. Eshelman was 0-3 with a 6.41 ERA and 1.424 WHIP in six games (three starts) with the Tides.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees complete three-game sweep of Blue Jays

Giancarlo Stanton was just trying to fight off a 94.2 mph fastball from Blue Jays reliever Anthony Castro on the third pitch of his seventh-inning at-bat. But for a 6-foot-6 and 245-pound mountain of a man, any contact has a tendency to carry. With an exit velocity of 104 mph...
MLBYardbarker

8 Ways to Fix the Blue Jays Bullpen

Two months ago the Blue Jays had an unexpectedly elite bullpen. Julian Merryweather, Jordan Romano, and David Phelps were leading a stable of arms that matched any unit in the league. Now, that same bullpen is a disaster. No lead is safe, and manager Charlie Montoyo has to frustratedly explain...
MLBSidney Daily News

Hoying called up to the Blue Jays

Fort Loramie alumnus Jared Hoying is back in the Major Leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays selected the contract of the 32-year-old outfielder Thursday evening following their game against the New York Yankees. Hoying, a 2007 graduate of Fort Loramie High School, made his Major League debut...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees rally to sweep Blue Jays

Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela each hit a two-run homer and the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Thursday night in Buffalo to sweep a three-game series. The Yankees took control with a four-run seventh inning in which Stanton homered and Chris Gittens hit a...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Brad Miller: Sitting against lefty

Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. The Phillies are facing a left-handed starting pitcher for the second game in a row, so the lefty-hitting Miller will once again take a seat. The righty-hitting Luke Williams will pick up another start at second base, but it's unclear whether he'll be the full-time starter at the position while Jean Segura (groin) is on the shelf, or if he'll fill the short side of a platoon with Miller.
MLBMLB

Blue Jays 'working hard,' but dip below .500

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- If you're the type of Blue Jays fan who turns off the television after five or six innings to get a good night's sleep, you might think this club is 10 games above .500, cruising towards a playoff spot. The bullpen comes out after dark, though, and...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Jared Hoying: Contract selected by Blue Jays

Hoying's contract was selected by the Blue Jays on Thursday. Hoying spent the last few seasons overseas, but he signed a minor-league contract with Toronto at the end of May. He hit .333 with three home runs and seven RBI in seven games with Triple-A Buffalo and will now join the major-league roster. The 32-year-old should serve mainly as a depth option but could see some playing time in the outfield while Teoscar Hernandez and Jonathan Davis are on the paternity list.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: No-decision Thursday

Zeuch took a no-decision during Thursday's loss to the Yankees after surrendering three runs (two earned) on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out two across three innings. Zeuch, who was recalled ahead of Thursday's start, allowed a run to score in the first inning due to...
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Edge Marlins 2-1

The Toronto Blue Jays edged the Miami Marlins 2-1 last night at LoanDepot Park in Florida. The Marlins started the scoring with a solo homerun in the second inning for an early 1-0 lead. MLB RBI leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home the Blue Jays’ only run off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the sixth. Alcantara held Toronto to that one run through 8 innings, but Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches against his reliever to break a 9th-inning tie and lift Toronto to the win.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Sitting third straight game

Tellez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles. Tellez is sitting out the third straight game and is 0-for-8 in his past four appearances. Teoscar Hernandez will bat cleanup as the designated hitter in his return from the paternity list. Santiago Espinal has filled a regular spot in the lineup and could continue to do so until George Springer (quadriceps) is activated.