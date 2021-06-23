Cancel
Suns' Chris Paul: Intends to return for Game 3

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul (COVID-19 protocols) intends to make his return for Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers and is officially considered probable, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Paul passed a cardio exam Wednesday morning, which was the final step in clearing the NBA's health and safety protocols. So, barring an unforeseen setback, Paul will make his series debut Thursday. The star point guard was dominant during the Round 2 sweep of the Nuggets, as he averaged 25.5 points, 10.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 36.0 minutes. There hasn't been any word of a minutes limit for his return.

