Suns' Chris Paul: Intends to return for Game 3

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Suns' Chris Paul will not be playing in Tuesday's game, the second game of the Western Conference Finals, according to the NBA. Paul entered the NBA's COVID-19 "health and safety protocols" last week and was sidelined for an "indefinite period of time." It's not clear if he's vaccinated or if he may have to isolate for some time if he tests positive. The official injury report lists him as "out" for the game. He already sat out Sunday's Game 1.