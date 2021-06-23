Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Moves into utility role

As the Blue Jays continue to look for arms to use out of the bullpen, the club announced two moves on Friday afternoon. The team recalled Anthony Kay from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and he will be active for Friday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Kay had made five previous appearances for the Blue Jays this season, four which were starts and unfortunately he had struggled. The 26-year old lefty has had trouble keeping runners off base as he has a 1.64 WHIP, while posting a 6.62 ERA. Things have not gone well in Buffalo either, as he has been roughed up a bit in Buffalo as well as over 13 starts he has surrendered 14 runs in just 12.2 innings.