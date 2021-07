There are a lot of song mash-ups out there, but this one is really something else — someone turned Drowning Pool's "Bodies" into a horrific kids song. The video combines footage of Drowning Pool performing the song live with snippets of children cheering and dancing in an audience, but the audio is even more incredible. Late frontman Dave Williams' vocals are isolated with a bunch of sound effects and chimes as the background music. The kids even chant along with the numbers in the pre-chorus.