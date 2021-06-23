VIDEO: Moose swims through Sault Ste. Marie Canal

To the extent anyone knows SAULT’s story, you know this part already: What the enigmatic British collective has pulled off in the last two years is dizzying in terms of artistic achievement. In 2019, they suddenly appeared with not one but two albums, 5 and 7. Then they did it again last year, quickly following the 2019 duo with another pairing, the Untitled albums that seemed as if they had been born directly from and for new waves of protests that swept America and beyond in the summer of 2020. The albums blended a vast array of Black music touchstones into sprawling, nuanced statements tracing spectrums of Black experience. SAULT have continued to eschew any interaction with the press (or, seemingly, any plans to perform live), but people eventually figured out that producer Inflo seems to be guiding the project while Cleo Sol, Kid Sister, and Kadeem Clarke have writing credits at various points; otherwise, we still don’t even know how expansive or solidified SAULT even is as a group.