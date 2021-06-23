Cancel
Get the Microsoft Surface Go 2 For a Whopping $170 Off

By Tobey Grumet Segal
Cover picture for the articleIt may be only Wednesday, but it’s been a long week for great deals already. Amazon Prime Day was a sprint, not a marathon, and though you may be exhausted from surfing the sales for two full days, the time to save big is not over yet. Thanks to Microsoft, there are other deeply discounted deals to be had right now, including the Surface Go 2 Type Cover bundle, accessories like the Microsoft Arc Mouse, the Razer Kaira Pro headset for Xbox, and more.

