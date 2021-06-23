Get the Microsoft Surface Go 2 For a Whopping $170 Off

Usually when you're shopping for TV deals during an event like Amazon's Prime Day, you're looking for previous year models that are going on sale. It's a lot more rare to see current year models not only discounted but with some extra incentives. However, that's what we're looking at right now. The 2021 Samsung QN90A 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV is on sale for $1,497.99 on Amazon for Prime Day. That's the lowest price ever on this TV and $200 off what it was going for in May.