Amberwood community first floor unit - This 2 bedroom 1 bath first floor unit is located inside the Amberwood Community. The rental amount includes water, sewer, and trash and inside the unit comes with fridge, stove/oven , and washer/dryer hook ups. $100.00 of Security Deposit is a non refundable administrative fee. Earnest Money is non refundable if client backs out prior to move in. *Open bankruptcies, unpaid evictions or rental judgements will not be accepted. Recent felonies (last 5 years) will be considered on a case-by-case basis.*Tenant to pay 2% monthly administrative fee, 2.3% City of Phoenix rental tax, $199. admin move in fee, and $100.00 of security deposit is a non-refundable move-out inspection fee. Pets are additional deposits and rent fees depending on pet, based on owner approval. All apps must go through pet screening.com. Additional $60 for water per month not included in the rent.* Pet rent and deposit additional if applicable.