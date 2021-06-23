Cancel
San Jose, CA

San Jose flea market future up in the air

San Jose Sentinel
 8 days ago

(San Jose Flea Market)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) The future of the San Jose Flea Market is uncertain after council members failed to reach a consensus.

On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council met to discuss plans for Berryessa Bart Urban Village, which lasted 15 hours. Council members voted 6-5 to postpone the decision until next week, The Mercury News reported.

“Much like any type of negotiation, I think there is room for movement and I understand that there is a threshold for the Bumb family, but I also think there is an opportunity to achieve even better for everyone involved,” Councilmember Raul Peralez said.

The Berryessa Flea Market Vendors Association has asked the Bumb family to offer 5-year leases to current vendors and $28 million if the flea market moves to public property in 2026 after the lease ends.

“It’s not fair or right that we’ve been hidden or put in the shadow for so long,” said Roberto Gonzalez, president of the association, told the news organization. “We are asking for a deferral on this vote so that we can collaborate and find a solution that will beneficial to everyone.”

If approved, the 3.4 million square foot urban development project will shrink the flea market from 15 acres to 5 acres and about two-thirds of vendors will lose their jobs because of the decreased size.

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

