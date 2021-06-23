Lawsuit alleging gender bias In sexual assault cases settled in Travis County

(Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Tuesday, Travis County has settled a lawsuit alleging the county did not handle sexual assault investigations properly.

The Austin Police Department's backlog of sexual assault evidence kits that were not investigated was a main part of the trial, according to KUT.

The plaintiffs (sexual assault victims) filed a lawsuit in 2018 alleging that their civil rights were violated. They were ruled against and the plaintiffs appealed to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals last summer.

The plaintiffs also filed a class-action lawsuit against the city and county last summer.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and the plaintiffs announced a settlement, but the amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

"This journey is not over, and it's now time for the City to follow suit," Plaintiff Marina Garrett who founded the advocacy nonprofit We Are All Amy's Army said.

Council member Gregorio Casar took to Twitter to say Austin should apologize and learn from the mistake.