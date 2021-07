One of Harry Potter’s stars doesn’t really want a revival or reboot. Bonnie Wright is known as the face of Ginny Weasley. For her, there’s no real reason to jumpstart the entire cast’s tenure at Hogwarts. HBO Max has been adamant that they view Harry Potter as a cornerstone franchise. So, there will probably be a TV show or movie reboot before the decade is over. Wright told People that the reunion doesn’t sound like something that’s feasible, and that sits just fine with her. She loves her co-stars, but is absolutely okay with leaving the massively successful run in the past. (Fans are another story entirely as they can’t get enough of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.) More and more of the franchise’s stars keep getting asked about the prospect of showing up again. Their responses have been mixed as of late. Hopefully, a couple of the familiar faces show up in some capacity.