There's nothing like the power of Mother Nature, especially when her display involves sending part of a massive cliff into the waters of Lake Superior. Which is exactly what happened over the weekend along the shores of Lake Superior at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, in Michigan's Upper Penninsula. My family owned a cabin in northern Wisconsin near Boulder Junction when I was a kid, and I think we stopped there one summer. It's a bit of a hike from Rochester, about 7 hours northeast of here, according to Google Maps.