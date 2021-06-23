Las Cruces author revisits notorious Fountain murders

Las Cruces author Mary Armstrong has published “The Mesilla - The Two Valleys Saga: Book One,” which is available at www.amazon.com and at COAS bookstores. “Nearly 125 years ago, a prominent Mesilla Valley lawyer, politician and civic leader (Albert J. Fountain) and his 8-year-old son were murdered as they returned from Lincoln, where Fountain had indicted a large number of cattle rustlers in the Tularosa Valley,” Armstrong said, and that is the basis for her book series.