Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces author revisits notorious Fountain murders

By Mike Cook
lascrucesbulletin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Cruces author Mary Armstrong has published “The Mesilla - The Two Valleys Saga: Book One,” which is available at www.amazon.com and at COAS bookstores. “Nearly 125 years ago, a prominent Mesilla Valley lawyer, politician and civic leader (Albert J. Fountain) and his 8-year-old son were murdered as they returned from Lincoln, where Fountain had indicted a large number of cattle rustlers in the Tularosa Valley,” Armstrong said, and that is the basis for her book series.

www.lascrucesbulletin.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Lincoln, NM
City
Mesilla, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Courses#The Murders#Coas#Mesilla Valley#Iowa State University#Armstrong Golf Architects#Gis#The Las Cruces Sun News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Golf
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...