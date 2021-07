If you live or work near the downtown Cedar Rapids area, you know all about the e-scooters. Well, you at least see them. I'm simply amazed on my way into work, most times before 4 in the morning, at where these scooters are left. On the sidewalk. Sometimes in the street. Tipped over and left for dead, the battery at least. And as you might have imagined, the increased number of scooters in the area has also led to an increase in severe traumatic injuries.