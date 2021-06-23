Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago woman dies days after shooting that killed boyfriend

WTAX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has died days after she was dragged from a car and shot during an attack captured on video that killed her boyfriend and drew more attention to the city’s particularly violent year. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says 23-year-old Yasmin Perez died Tuesday. Her death came three days after 24-year-old Gyovanny Arzuaga was shot in the head and killed following a Puerto Rican Day parade in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. The couple, who had two children, were attacked after what police called a minor traffic crash. Police say they were ambushed by several men in the middle of a street. The deadly attack was captured on a video that was shared widely online.

wtax.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Puerto Rican Day Parade#Police#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...