SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Smash Bros.’ Celebrates Sonic’s 30th, ‘Worms Rumble’ and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for June 23rd, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a little bit of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news to look at before we go into the new releases of the day. There are four new games on the eShop today, and it’s a bit of a rough bunch. Don’t worry, the next two days will more than make up for it. We finish things up with a look at the new sales of the day, along with the sales set to expire tomorrow. Let’s have a look and see what we’ve got!