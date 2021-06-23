Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronado, CA

Coronado Thrift Shops ... Come Take A Journey Off The Beaten Path

By Linda L. Austin
coronadonewsca.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronado is fortunate to have shopping on Orange Avenue to please everyone. From boutiques to clothing stores, from stocked drug stores to complete grocery stores, from souvenir and candy stores to antique stores, whether tourist or resident, everyone can find items to fill their lists and more. Just off Orange Avenue, however, are two small thrift stores sponsored by local churches with another adjacent to the hospital, run by Sharp Coronado Hospital. With COVID rules relaxed a bit, the shops are eagerly welcoming back their customers, many of whom shop several times a week to view the new items.

www.coronadonewsca.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coronado, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Coronado, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Stores#Antique Shop#Volunteers#Coronado Thrift Shops#Sharp Coronado Hospital#Covid#Christ Church Thrift Shop#Covid#Thrift Cottage Committee#Amvets#Lionel Train#Mardi Gras Medal#Seiko Divers Watch#Replacement Com#The Hospital Thrift Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
eBay
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

William and Harry are working together again

London (CNN) — Just seeing Princes William and Harry in the same space is rare enough these days, let alone at an event they organized together. But that's where we found ourselves Thursday -- at the unveiling of the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales. The two were intimately involved in the design of the long-awaited artwork and the redesign of the Sunken Garden around it.