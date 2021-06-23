Volunteers complete first phase of mapping graves at San Jose Cemetery
For Rosemary Leyva, mapping the graves in San Jose Cemetery is a labor of love. It’s about family and history. The eight-acre cemetery, which contains thousands of graves, is located at 100 N. Espina Ave. and is the oldest cemetery in Las Cruces. It’s one of two cemeteries managed by St. Genevieve’s Catholic Church, which is next door to San Jose Cemetery and across the street from Saint Joseph Cemetery.www.lascrucesbulletin.com