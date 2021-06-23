Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Volunteers complete first phase of mapping graves at San Jose Cemetery

By Mike Cook
lascrucesbulletin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Rosemary Leyva, mapping the graves in San Jose Cemetery is a labor of love. It’s about family and history. The eight-acre cemetery, which contains thousands of graves, is located at 100 N. Espina Ave. and is the oldest cemetery in Las Cruces. It’s one of two cemeteries managed by St. Genevieve’s Catholic Church, which is next door to San Jose Cemetery and across the street from Saint Joseph Cemetery.

www.lascrucesbulletin.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, NM
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
San Jose, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
Las Cruces, NM
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Volunteers#Catholic Church#Protestant#Americans#U S Dragoons#The U S Cavalry#St Genevieve Church#Eagle Scouts#Knights Of Columbus#U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Here's the strong, unapologetic conservative to replace Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain is departing ABC's "The View" after four tumultuous years of doing what could arguably be the toughest punditry job around. Being the token conservative on the show has never been an easy task, and the condescending, disrespectful verbal abuse McCain endured, particularly from co-host Joy Behar , makes one wonder why she put up with it for so long.