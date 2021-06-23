County employee puts community ahead of self, volunteers at COVID call center
In March 2020, during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, confusion and fear abounded. Businesses were shut down, school buildings closed, people were advised to isolate at home. As Williamson County officials tried to get a handle on what was happening on the federal and state levels, as well as what to do at the local level, the public was trying to understand how to stay safe and what this new so-called normal meant.www.williamsonherald.com