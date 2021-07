MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon insurance agent pleaded guilty this week to embezzling money from his clients. Charles Booker Jr., 63, pleaded guilty Wednesday, June 23, to three counts of misdemeanor embezzlement by an agent, of $200 or more but less than $1,000, before Muskegon County District Court Judge Maria Ladas Hoopes, a news release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said.