July is an important month historically for New Mexico. Pat Garrett shot and killed Billy the Kid July 14, 1881 in Fort Sumner; on July 8, 1947, Roswell Army Air Field issued a news release saying it had recovered a “flying disc” near Corona, New Mexico, riveting worldwide attention on what has become known as the Roswell UFO Incident; and on July 16, 1945, the experimental atomic bomb called “Fat Boy” was set off a few seconds before 5:30 a.m. at Trinity Site, about 118 miles north of Las Cruces, on what was then the United States Army Air Forces Alamogordo Bombing and Gunnery Range and is now part of White Sands Missile Range.