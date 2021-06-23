Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Catering still on the menu as local restaurants pivot to survive pandemic

By Mike Cook
lascrucesbulletin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It was like flipping a switch,” Corner Deli owner Mark Stephens said about the collapse of his catering business when Covid-19 hit in March 2020. Stephens, who has owned Corner Deli, 2139 N. Main St., for 31 years, had been catering a lot of parties and special events – “six-inch subs were a big thing,” he said – as well as events for public schools and New Mexico State University, before the pandemic.

www.lascrucesbulletin.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Lifestyle
City
Mesilla, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Food & Drinks
Las Cruces, NM
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Tourism Industry#Food Drink#Corner Deli#The Game Sports Bar#Dickerson Group#The Association#Pre Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.