Catering still on the menu as local restaurants pivot to survive pandemic

“It was like flipping a switch,” Corner Deli owner Mark Stephens said about the collapse of his catering business when Covid-19 hit in March 2020. Stephens, who has owned Corner Deli, 2139 N. Main St., for 31 years, had been catering a lot of parties and special events – “six-inch subs were a big thing,” he said – as well as events for public schools and New Mexico State University, before the pandemic.