Opinion: Racial disparities continue to drive health outcomes

The Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF) is one of the main data sources in the United States for assessing and analyzing differences in wealth and financial well-being across families. In recent years, the SCF estimates of racial and ethnic wealth gaps have garnered considerable attention, in part because these disparities are so large and persistent. In 2019, for example, the median wealth of White families was five times that of Hispanic or Latino families and eight times that of Black families.1 This relationship is essentially unchanged since 1995. The SCF microdata also reveal how these differences vary across subsets of families. For example, among families with a college degree, median wealth for White families in 2019 was four to five times as large as median wealth for Black and Hispanic or Latino families (table 1).