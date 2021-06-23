FLAGLER HUMANE SOCIETY Fundraising dinner shows community support
It’s been a challenging year for those working to raise money to provide for animals in shelters. All fundraising events came to a screeching halt. At FHS When Covid first hit, we weren’t sure how hard Flagler Humane Society would be hit. Would staff be out sick? Would animals be brought in due to owners taking ill? Would the shelter be full of animals who were surrendered as owners lost employment? Would our budget withstand the COVID crisis?www.news-journalonline.com