Vanderbilt has shown it knows how to take advantage of its College World Series opportunities. The Commodores have made the finals in three of their previous four appearances in the tournament, winning the championship on two occasions. Vanderbilt hopes for more success when the 2021 College World Series gets underway in Omaha, Neb. this weekend. The Commodores face Arizona at TD Ameritrade Park in one of two games on Saturday, while a pair of College World Series 2021 contests also are scheduled for Sunday.