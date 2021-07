Assault: On June 24, 2021, DFC Carl Ball responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown for the report of an assault between two inmates. Upon arrival, video was reviewed which showed Morgan Belardo Sagastume-Coronado, 21 of Leonardtown, had pushed another inmate with both hands, causing the victim to fall down. The victim reported no injuries. Sagastume-Coronado was charged with Second-Degree Assault. Case # 32845-21.