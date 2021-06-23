Infinite Tanks WWII

Infinite Tanks WW2 brings an innovative, never seen before approach to WW2 tank battles. The game features an original c…. Infinite Tanks WW2 brings an innovative, never seen before approach to WW2 tank battles. The game features an original card-driven tank building system that allows players to mix and match parts of different historic tanks. Play with your favorite tanks from World War 2 and create the ultimate fighting machine by assembling a brand new hybrid. The combining options are virtually endless and allow you to tune every vehicle to your liking and playstyle. You then take your war machine to battle in open environments inspired by historical battle locations. Enjoy the classic mode campaign where you fight in 5 historical theaters of war over 12 distinct missions. Then dive straight into competitive online multiplayer with various game-modes. Explore the two separate progression trees for Axis and Allies unlocking and upgrading tanks from both sides of the war. Features A unique card-driven construction system, driven by single-player progression. Huge number of different vehicle combinations, plus aesthetic customization such as historical paint patterns and badges. 12 mission single player campaign 7 vs 7 online multiplayer matches The most iconic WW2 tanks like: Sherman M4A1, M18 Hellcat, M26 Pershing, Type 1 Chi-He, Type 4 Chi-To, Panzer III ,Tiger II, Panther, Tiger 1, Panzer IV, Stug III, Jagdpanther, Panzer 38T, Churchill, Cromwell, Crusader, Matilda II, T-34, KV-1, SU-85, IS 5 historical environments, from the sun scorched battlefields of Africa, the frozen Russia battlefronts to the serene islands of the pacific. Offline custom games, including King of the Hill, Capture the Bases, and Team Deathmatch both online and offline. realistic physics and different tank parts damage system Special mechanics like abilities and critical damage.