Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

Hash browns began showing up on diner menus in New York City in the 1890s and have been a staple side dish ever since. True hash browns are finely chopped or shredded parboiled potatoes that are cooked on a flat top or griddle in oil. They are golden and crispy on the outside and tender and soft on the inside (think the kind you’d order at Waffle House). This recipe is a favorite of ours for breakfast, lunch or dinner. We played around with ingredients and found adding a tablespoon of oil into the potatoes is a great way to keep them from becoming too starchy and keeps them from sticking together while they cook. We also liked the addition of a little grated onion to give them added depth of flavor.