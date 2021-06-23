Cancel
Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

By D.L. Hughley
Posted by 
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was more stereotyping than celebrating Juneteenth and black culture. IKEA is facing backlash at a U.S. location over...

wzakcleveland.com
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
Grocery & Supermakettalesbuzz.com

NAACP slams Ikea’s Juneteenth menu apology as ’empty’

Ikea’s apology for its controversial Juneteenth-themed lunch menu is leaving a bad taste in the mouth of Georgia’s black community leaders. An Atlanta branch of the Swedish big box store is under fire this week for what employees denounced as a highly offensive “special menu” curated to celebrate the holiday, which marks the emancipation of the last enslaved Americans.
Businessmashed.com

IKEA Finally Responded To Their Juneteenth Mistake

Yesterday, the management of an Atlanta-based IKEA attempted to address the fallout of their horribly executed Juneteenth menu that caused over 30 of their workers to call out of work. For many employees, the foods selected for the celebration were deemed offensive. A spokesperson for IKEA gave People a statement about how they had changed the menu "after receiving feedback that the foods that were selected are not reflective of the deeply meaningful traditional foods historically served as part of Juneteenth celebrations." The company also reiterated how they now treat Juneteenth as a paid holiday and that the Atlanta branch had recognized the holiday's existence for the past four years.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
MassLive.com

Ikea store’s Juneteenth menu featuring watermelon, fried chicken causes outrage from employees

An Ikea store in Atlanta is under fire over a food menu it put together that it said was to honor the Juneteenth holiday, according to WGCL. The Juneteenth menu contained fried chicken, watermelon, mac and cheese and collard greens. It was going to be available to all employees on Saturday to “honor and persevere Black Americans” on Juneteenth, the store stated in an email sent to employees, according to the report.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Why IKEA Customers Are Furious Over This Holiday Menu

Maybe IKEA should have stuck with Swedish meatballs and lingonberry jam. Management at the IKEA in Atlanta decided to offer a special menu to honor Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, but the idea backfired. After seeing the menu in an email on Friday, 33 store employees protested by calling in to say they would not be showing up to work on Saturday (via CBS46). Employees told CBS46 the menu choices, which included fried chicken, watermelon, and collard greens, were racially insensitive and ignorant. Watermelon and fried chicken have been used repeatedly in racist depictions of Black people for more than a century (via The Atlantic). The Atlanta IKEA repeated the mistake made by a private girls school in California that had to apologize after attempting to honor Black History Month by putting fried chicken and watermelon on its lunch menu several years ago.
Grocery & SupermaketWSYX ABC6

IKEA facing backlash over racially insensitive Juneteenth menu

ATLANTA (WSYX) — Employees and customers at an IKEA store in Atlanta, Georgia, said the store's menu choice for the African-American holiday was racially insensitive. According to a photo shared with CBS 46, the store was planning to serve collard greens, fried chicken, mac and cheese, and watermelon to customers and employees, saying it was a way to "honor and preserve Black Americans in light of the Juneteenth holiday."
Food & DrinksPopculture

IKEA Store's Juneteenth Menu Infuriates Black Employees

An Atlanta-based IKEA is facing backlash after it created a Juneteenth menu that both employees and customers said perpetuated racial stereotypes. In an emailed letter to employees on Friday, the store's manager sent a Juneteenth menu that included fried chicken, watermelon, macaroni and cheese, and collard greens. Although the menu was meant as a way to "honor the perseverance of Black Americans and acknowledge the progress yet to be made," according to the initial email, many felt that it was racially insensitive and ignorant.
RestaurantsEyewitness News

IKEA Juneteenth menu causes outrage among employees and customers

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Juneteenth menu is serving up controversy at the Atlanta based IKEA store, after employees said fried chicken and watermelon, were just a some items selected to honor Juneteenth. CBS46 Tori Cooper spoke to IKEA employees and customers about the menu Monday. The employees we spoke to...
