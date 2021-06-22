Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense Roundup: June 22

Aviation Week
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina Plans To Launch Xuntian Space Telescope In 2024. UK formally orders first exported version of MH-47, Malaysian and Indonesian procurement plans inch forward, MH-139 delay cause and more. A roundup of aerospace, space and defense news powered by Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN). AWIN members can log in to...

aviationweek.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Competition To Boost Airport Transition To Zero-Emission Aircraft

Charged with enabling zero-emission transatlantic flight within a generation, the UK’s Jet Zero Council has launched a competition designed to demonstrate how airport upgrades could enable the introduction of electric- and hydrogen-powered aircraft. The Zero Emission Flight Infrastructure (ZEFI)... Subscription Required. Competition To Boost Airport Transition To Zero-Emission Aircraft is...
EconomyAviation Week

UK Defense Ministry Issues RFI On Electric Trainers

LONDON—The UK defense ministry has issued a request for information to find a zero-emission training aircraft as the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Officials want the aircraft—which will be used for pre-service flying training, grading and assessment and to... Subscription Required. UK Defense Ministry...
Aerospace & DefenseCleveland Jewish News

Israel Aerospace Industries signs MOU with Lockheed for alliance on air defense

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Lockheed Martin announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday for joint collaboration in the field of integrated air- and missile-defense (IAMD) systems. “Under this collaboration, the companies will explore potential joint opportunities in areas such as research and development, production, marketing and...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Lockheed Martin: 70-80 F-35s Might Meet UK Carriers’ Needs

Lockheed Martin has suggested 70-80 F-35s might be enough to fulfill the UK carriers’ air-power needs. Providing written evidence to a UK Parliamentary Defense Committee’s inquiry into the Royal Navy’s purpose and procurement process, the OEM said 70-80 aircraft would be needed to deliver a... Subscription Required. Lockheed Martin: 70-80...
Aerospace & Defensephiladelphiaherald.com

Big Data in Aerospace and Defense Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Cyient, Accenture, Airbus Defense and Space, IBM

Global Big Data in Aerospace and Defense Market Report 2020, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Big Data in Aerospace and Defense market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Big Data in Aerospace and Defense market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

The Week In Defense, June 25-July 1, 2021

SDA To Launch First Five Satellites The U.S. Space Development Agency is poised to send its first five small experimental satellites and a hosted payload to orbit with the goal of validating space-based laser communications, battle management and target custody technology. SpaceX’s Transporter-2, an... The Week In Defense, June 25-July...
Aerospace & DefenseSanta Barbara Independent

Undisclosed Aerospace Programs

It is past time professionals and scientists join the larger public in taking an objective, investigative approach to UFOs. The evidence for the existence of some kind of “craft” is now indisputable. The burden of proof has shifted back to the parties on whom it should have always remained: the government, intelligence, corporate, and scientific communities who are in the know. For the skeptical reader, the following is a brief summary of the available public information.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Project Targets Novel Controls For Complex Configurations

Two subscale models of a fan-in-wing vertical-takeoff business jet are to fly in 2022 under a UK government-supported research project to develop flight control systems for novel aircraft configurations. The 18-month Project NOMAD, focused on novel control approaches to complex aircraft dynamics, is... Subscription Required. Project Targets Novel Controls For...
Aerospace & Defensecbslocal.com

STEAM: Meet An Aerospace Engineer

Janet Todd is a kickboxing champion and an aerospace engineer at South Bay defense contractor Northrop Grumman. Of all the STEAM disciplines, her job as an aeronautical engineer relies most on engineering, math and art.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

SpaceX Cargo Dragon Makes Weather-Delayed ISS Departure

HOUSTON—SpaceX’s 22nd Dragon resupply mission spacecraft is headed for a late July 9 splashdown and recovery off Florida’s Gulf Coast, following a weather-delayed departure from the International Space Station’s (ISS) U.S. segment with a 5,300-lb. return payload of science experiments, technology... Subscription Required. SpaceX Cargo Dragon Makes Weather-Delayed ISS Departure...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Lufthansa Technik/Hamburg To Demo Hydrogen Ground Handling

Lufthansa Technik, working with the City of Hamburg and other German partners, plans to modify an Airbus A320 to test maintenance and ground-handling procedures for liquid-hydrogen-powered aircraft. Operation of the demonstrator is planned to begin in 2022. The decommissioned A320 will be converted... Subscription Required. Lufthansa Technik/Hamburg To Demo Hydrogen...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Launch Of Russian ISS Module Slips To July 21

MOSCOW—The launch of a Proton-M heavy-lift rocket carrying Nauka—the new scientific module for the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS)—has been delayed from July 15 to July 21 due to technical issues, Roscosmos State Corporation said July 8 . Liftoff from the Baikonur Cosmodrome... Subscription Required. Launch Of...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Blue Air Aims For London Listing, Fundraising

LONDON—A desire to tap into capital markets and raise funding is the major factor behind plans between Romanian LCC Blue Air and UK “cash shell” company Ridgecrest for a reverse takeover of the Eastern European carrier. Ridgecrest plans to acquire Airline Invest, parent company of Blue Air Aviation... Subscription Required.
EconomyAviation Week

Airbus Partners With Blacktree For Australian Military Satcom Bid

Airbus Defense and Space has linked hands with Australian telecommunications firm Blacktree Technology to bid for Australia's Joint Project (JP) 9102 military satellite communication program. Blacktree has joined Airbus’ Team Maier initiative, established in October 2020 to provide solutions for JP... Subscription Required. Airbus Partners With Blacktree For Australian Military...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

CEO Interview: Roman Vik, Smartwings

Prague-based Smartwings is part of the Smartwings Group and the largest carrier in the Czech Republic. The LCC operates scheduled, charter and private flights with a fleet of 40 Boeing 737s across the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Poland, Hungary and Germany. Most flights are operated via... CEO Interview: Roman...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Sri Lanka Order Breathes Life Into Dormant Kfir Upgrade Program

Despite being retired by its domestic air force more than 20 years ago, the market for upgrading and regenerating Israel Aerospace Industries Kfir fighters is still showing flickers of life. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) now hopes post-COVID budget constraints will push cash-strapped governments... Sri Lanka Order Breathes Life Into Dormant...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

NetJets Pauses Light-Jet Sales As Flight Demand Hits Records

Fractional ownership provider NetJets has suspended sales of light jets, including the Cessna Citation XLS and Embraer Phenom 300, and has started a waiting list for U.S. customers. Sales of jet cards, fractional shares and leases for the two aircraft types have been paused because of record... Subscription Required. NetJets...

