Scott Coker always wanted to promote a Fedor Emelianenko fight in Russia. Emelianenko is considered one of, if not the best heavyweight of all time and will return on October 23 in Moscow. It could very well be the Russian’s final fight, but according to Coker, he says he’s excited about the event. A lot of Fedor’s protegees will also be on the card to add some hype to it.