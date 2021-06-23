Cancel
Military

UK Disputes Russian Narrative Of Crimean Warship Confrontation

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – The British government has dismissed Russian claims that a UK warship entered Russian territorial waters off the Crimean peninsula. Russia says its patrol boats fired warning shots and a Sukhoi Su-24 combat aircraft dropped bombs near the warship HMS Defender on June 23 as the Type 45 air...

