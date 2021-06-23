GK Alyssa Naeher Among Trio of Red Stars Named to Team USA Olympic Soccer Roster

When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA had ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.