Chicago, IL

GK Alyssa Naeher Among Trio of Red Stars Named to Team USA Olympic Soccer Roster

By NBC Chicago
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States women’s soccer team will be looking for revenge after it was kept off the medal stand in the 2016 Summer Olympics, and the Chicago Red Stars will be well-represented in Tokyo, as three of their players made the squad. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was named to the roster...

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
