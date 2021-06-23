Multnomah, Clackamas counties implement burn bans ahead of heatwave

(David Ryder/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Burn bans went into effect in both Multnomah and Clackamas County Wednesday morning ahead of temperatures in the 100s forecasted for this weekend, along with continued dry conditions, KOIN reports.

A High Fire Danger Burn Ban is in effect in Clackamas County and will last until July 1.

Multnomah County issued an outdoor burn ban for all areas west of the Sandy River. The ban will be in place until further notice.

Officials said the burn bans prohibit the following activities:

Backyard or open burning (yard debris, branches, etc.)

Agricultural burning

Any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris or controlled burning

As the S-503 Wildfire continues to burn on the Warm Springs Reservation, the area still has a burn ban in effect. The ban applies to all outdoor and agricultural burning. Ceremonial and traditional fires are not included in the ban.

At last check, the wildfire had grown to 6,556 acres and was 20% contained.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is also asking residents of the reservation to reduce other forms of air pollution, such as driving and idling vehicles.