Madden 22 nailed the Bears' home field advantage feature originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Madden released their list of home field advantages on Thursday, and gamers playing as the Bears at Soldier Field will have an iconic edge over their opponents. The away team in every matchup at Soldier Field will have their kick meter move slightly faster, a nod to how tough it is for kickers to play near Lake Michigan if they’re not used to the swirling winds.