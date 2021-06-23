Fourth of July fireworks show planned at Westfair in Council Bluffs

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the Fourth of July, an event at Westfair in Council Bluffs is promising fireworks, food and tributes to military and law enforcement members.

Free Speech America's "Fireworks Spectacular” sets off at 6 p.m. and will feature a $20,000 fireworks show, a comedian, food trucks, bounce houses and other activities for families.

Food trucks that will be featured include:

Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs for the event.

Find out more by visiting the event’s Facebook page by clicking here .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .