Franklin, TN

'They literally have nothing left.' Fire destroys Franklin home

By Rebekah Hammonds
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 8 days ago
A Franklin home was destroyed in a fire Tuesday night.

The home belonged to Keith Bilbrey a well-known radio host and figure in the country music world.

Charlie Warner, Franklin Police Information Officer and Bilbrey's son-in-law, expressed his gratitude for the community in a social media post.

"We're beyond devastated for my in-laws tonight. A fire took everything they had, but we're grateful they made it out unharmed. Lots of next steps to figure out. Please be praying for God's grace provision and wisdom during the challenging days, weeks, and months ahead. Thank you all for the calls and texts, and so many offers to help. I know they'll need it but don't know what it looks like yet. For those wanting to do something right now, gift cards to restaurants and places like Walmart or Target will help to fill the gaps. They literally have nothing left but the clothes on their backs. Just so unbelievable."

