Nick Fouquet – Federico Curradi Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection
Discover Nick Fouquet – Federico Curradi Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that explores an idea of fusing dream and wakefulness – the softness of the night with the clarity of the day, presented on Sunday, June 20th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. Model Lucien Abulzahab stars in the lookbook captured by fashion photographer Brett Lloyd, with styling from Giovanni Dario Laudicina. In charge of art direction was Federico Curradi, with casting direction by Piotr Chamier.www.malemodelscene.net