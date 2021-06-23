Nick Fouquet – Federico Curradi Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Prada's Fall/Winter 2021 men's show was clean and sophisticated glamour. With a lush backdrop of vivid colors, the show was refreshing take on the upcoming winter. With the creative minds of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons driving Prada's next collection, we can imagine the house's latest Spring/Summer 2022 will be equally as impressive. In light of all the positive change that has occurred in the world since last Spring, we have hopes that the collection will be an inspired one.