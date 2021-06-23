Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escondido, CA

High steaks pursuit: LA cops hunt cows in slaughterhouse breakout

By ARIANA DREHSLER
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKZc9_0adJkw2N00
Cows seen in Escondido, California on April 16, 2020 /AFP

Dozens of cattle escaped from a meatpacking plant and led police on a slow-moving chase through a residential area of Los Angeles.

The 40-odd fugitives ran wild Tuesday evening in the streets of Pico Rivera, wandering around and munching on people's lawns.

Sheriff's deputies aided by police on horseback took hours to corral the animals and get them onto trailers for the trip back to the slaughterhouse.

At one point police had the runaways cornered in a cul de sac but the herd scattered when officers tried to round them up.

They had escaped the meatpacking plant through a gate that was left open.

One was shot dead by police after it charged and knocked down members of an onlooking family.

Another cow was still unaccounted for as of Wednesday morning.

Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Escondido, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pico Rivera, CA
Escondido, CA
Pets & Animals
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Escondido, CA
Lifestyle
Escondido, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slaughterhouse#Cow#High Steaks#Cattle#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Florida StatePosted by
AFP

'Just beside themselves': clergy, counselors fight grief at Florida collapse

Just days ago, Catholic priest Juan Sosa was ministering to parishioners and visitors at his Surfside, Florida church. Now he wonders how many of them may be buried in the mound of rubble that the 12-story Champlain Towers South collapsed into, plunging his church and the rest of the oceanside community into mourning as a lengthy search process entered its seventh day Wednesday. "They're just beside themselves because they knew some of the members, of course. They're very affected," he said, estimating that between 18 and 22 -- or more --  of his regulars are missing. As for the relatives whom Sosa has spoken to of the 16 people confirmed dead, "You just have to listen to them," he told AFP.