Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, just an hour's drive north of Burlington in Enosburg Falls, is an alluring destination for a stroll or a picnic on a summer's day. Visitors can explore three miles of grassy paths mown through hayfields against a background of rolling hills. The paths lead to, around and occasionally through nearly 70 enormous outdoor sculptures. All were created and sited by sculptor David Stromeyer, who owns the property with his wife, writer Sarah Stromeyer. The couple lives in a house on-site; he works in a studio on the grounds.