A 25-year-old chef in Iraq died of severe burns after accidentally falling into a giant vat of chicken soup during a wedding. The incident, which happened on June 15, was reported Wednesday by several Middle Eastern media outlets. The victim, identified as Issa Ismail, was preparing food in the kitchen of Hazel Hall for Weddings and Events – one of the biggest wedding venues in the district of Zakho – when the accident occurred. The father of three has been working as a cook for about eight years, Al Bawaba reported.